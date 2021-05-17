Television star Shweta Tiwari showcased her perfect abs in a new photograph she shared on social media on Sunday.

Shweta posted a picture on Instagram. The mother-of-two is seen wearing a white and red crop top, and jeans. The 40-year-old actress is seen showcasing her well-chiselled abs as she poses for the camera.

“Bring it on,” Shweta Tiwari wrote as the caption.

Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town, where she is shooting for the Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Others who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya and others.

Meanwhile, Shweta has lately been creating a lot of noise over her personal life. Her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has accused her of neglecting their child amid COVID crisis and going for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He even tried to file an FIR over the issue.

