Shivya Pathania is very well-known for her top-notch portrayal of mythological characters in TV shows, through which she has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Not only this, but the actress is also widely known as the divine beauty of Indian television. The actress, who is a self-made star, never misses any chance to grab the viewer’s attention towards her, and from TV to embarking into OTT, she has established herself with incredible skills in acting, and Shivya’s popular role as Baal Shiv’s Parvati has won a lot of accolades for her. Apart from this, what has recently been making her the talk of the town is her newly uploaded Instagram posts.

A few days ago, Shivya uploaded some super hot pictures in a red bikini, which made all her fans stop and stare at the pristine appearance of the actress, which they had all never witnessed before. As she has portrayed Sita’s role with pure grace and perfection, which has made a strong perseverance of her in the viewer’s minds that they still look up to her in that way itself, she faced a huge backlash after uploading such hot pictures on the internet. But, recently, she opened up her heart about all the unnecessary trolling against her after posting pictures in bikini, she clarified everything by uploading back-to-back posts on her official Instagram handle.

In the first post, she talked about how much she loved portraying some legendary roles, pens, “With all my purest intentions, I am grateful & blessed to be able to live the divine characters I have performed and lived in my journey of performing arts. To be blessed by the divine to a level to receive the kind of felicitation one can not even imagine in this lifetime. I still believe that as an artist I need to grow and perform as many different characters as possible to satisfy the actor in me and to keep on growing and learning as an artist.”

Slamming trollers Shivya wrote, “In terms of some of the Trollers spewing negativity on my latest posts. I acknowledge the fact that the ones supporting me as an actor and also as an individual “Who has a personal life” is much more than the trollers trolling me for my choices & the concern of a woman wearing what and what not is overcooked now.”

Putting forth her views on women being disgraced for their apparel choices, she utters, “Since childhood I have witnessed women being shamed for their choice of clothing and being bullied for the same & since a very young age I have been breaking barriers, fighting stereotypes and to know and tell that the choice of clothing can & will never judge a woman’s character of what aura, substance and values she holds.”

In the last post, she concluded her words by thanking and asking for apologies from her readers, writes, “To end it all I appreciate everyone who has been a part of my journey till now and apologises if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments But I assure you to work even harder and entertain you with different characters and stories ahead in my life. Love and Light, Shivya Pathania.”

