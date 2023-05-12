Shivya Pathania is very well-known for her top-notch portrayal of mythological characters in TV shows, through which she has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Not only this, but the actress is also widely known as the divine beauty of Indian television.

The actress, who is a self-made star, never misses any chance to grab the viewer’s attention towards her, and from TV to embarking into OTT, she has established herself with incredible skills in acting, and Shivya’s popular role as Baal Shiv’s Parvati has earned a lot of honours for her. Apart from this, what has recently been making her the talk of the town is her sizzling hot picture in a red bikini. Yes, you read that absolutely.

Once the actress who was seen on television screens in all the Sanskari attire in a portrayal of some of the biggest mythological personalities, Devi Sita, is now seen in a bold avatar, which has made all her fans and audience totally drool over it, and everyone who’s seeing her pictures is not able to settle their minds in one place without thinking twice about her hot appearance.

Netizens have all seen this for the very first time, and many of the people who see her picture are also rooting not to recognise her in such an absolutely hot look because they have all seen her in very royal outfits, which she used to wear for her role as Sita.

The actress has witnessed the ninth sky of success with her tremendous acting skills as Lord Sita, because of which she also got welcomed by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, and also by our honourable prime minister Narendra Modi as Sita with Ram Ji’s Rajya Abhishekh in Ayodhya. Not only this, but both the biggest political leaders of our country also did Arti of Ram ji, and Sita, aka Shivya Pathnia, made a remarkable stand in the eyes of her fans and also for the viewers and the audience. And now that the actress has uploaded a picture in a red bikini on her official social media account, it has made all the netizens go gaga over it.

Meanwhile, Shivya is busy shooting for her upcoming projects, which will be announced shortly.

Shivya Pathania shot to fame with Sony TV’s EK Rishta Sajhedari Ka opposite Kinshuk Vaidya. She played Sita in Siya Ke Ram: Luv Kush and Radha in &TV’s Radhakrishna.

