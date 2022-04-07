Actor Shivam Singh, who is currently seen along with Simba Nagpal in the role of an Army officer in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show ‘Naagin 6’ reveals he finds acting an exciting and worthwhile career.

He says: “I believe our entertainment industry is filled with ups and downs. Actors have to go through a lot. A working actor needs to focus on acting, memorizing lines, go for dubbing, printing out new headshots, and searching for casting calls to find the latest auditions. All of which is extremely stressful and time consuming.

“But, for many people like me, acting is still an exciting and worthwhile career with emotion on and off the camera. I believe acting benefits adds a lot to our mental and physical health.”

The actor also revealed about learning acting and finding inspiration from Bollywood stars. He adds, “I’m a NIFT graduate, I was into modelling and now I’m focusing on a successful acting career in showbiz. I wish to play challenging and promising roles.

“I’m open to exploring more TV, digital and Bollywood space. I also wish to act in music videos. As an actor I look at Shahrukh Khan to learn acting for romantic scenes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to learn acting by method and Akshay Kumar for action. I see them as my acting inspiration.”

Sudha Chandran previously spoke about being a part of Naagin. “I’m playing the role of Seema. She is the hero’s mother. Though she comes across as an arrogant person, Seema is a positive character. She is dominated by her husband, who is involved with many illegal activities but passes all the blame on Seema. So, basically she is the woman who runs the house, and at one point of time it’s already been revealed that she is subjected to domestic violence by her husband,” she says.

Sudha has begun shooting for the show and finished four episodes till now.

“Seema is a new experience for me. It will take me some time to relate to this character because I really need to know the shades of Seema better,” she adds.

