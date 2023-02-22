The well-known faces of the entertainment industry Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, and Monalisa have been roped in to play the lead roles in the new fantasy drama Bekaboo. It also features Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi in prominent roles.

Shalin Bhanot, who was recently seen on the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and is known for his participation in Roadies 2, and Nach Baliye 4, said: “I want to thank my viewers for the overwhelming amount of love they’ve showered on me during my stint in Bigg Boss 16. I’m grateful to have Ekta Kapoor offer me a lead role in ‘Bekaboo’ just before my exit from the house. I feel that I won the show before the winner was announced.”

While talking about being part of the show, he added: “Exploring the fantasy revenge drama genre is a first for me and I will be seen essaying the role of a rakshas, who is about to discover the secrets of his lineage. This show is about to reinvent the fantasy genre and elevate it to a whole new level on TV.”

The show revolves around two separate worlds of fairies (pari) and demons (rakshas).

Expressing her excitement about playing the role of Pari in the show, ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’ actress Eisha Singh shared: “I’m thrilled about playing the part of Pari. It’s a dream role that marks my homecoming to the channel that has pioneered the fantasy genre on television. ‘Bekaboo’is about what it takes to save the multiverse and it allows glimpses into many fascinating worlds that have their set of rules.”

On the other hand, Monalisa, who worked in a number of Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu language films, said that she is happy to explore a new genre and play a negative character. “This show brought the opportunity to not only explore a new genre but also play an antagonist, who is greedy for power over the multiverse. I will be seen in an entirely different look, and I can’t wait to know what the audience thinks about it,” she concluded.

Monalisa was also seen in TV shows such as ‘Nazar’, ‘Namak Issk Ka’, ‘Nach Baliye 8’, ‘Smart Jodi’ and many more.

‘Bekaboo’ will be airing soon on Colors.

