Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who will be soon seen essaying the role of the warrior-king Maharana Pratap in the upcoming period series ‘Maharana’, has shared that whenever he feels low, he drives around the house of the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to get a dose of motivation.

Gurmeet Choudhary has been vocal about his love for SRK and how the superstar is the guiding force behind his dreams and aspirations. From humble beginnings to unparalleled stardom, Shah Rukh’s story resonates deeply with Gurmeet whose fame came to him with a lot of hard work and dedication.

Talking about SRK, the actor said, “My favourite actor is Shah Rukh Khan. The aura he has in himself, inspires a lot of people. Today also, it’s unknown to many people that when I feel low, I drive around his bungalow to get that spark of inspiration”.

The actor further mentioned, “It may happen that I don’t meet him, but driving by his bungalow and being around his aura gives me a lot of strength. The things which he does and his journey is of utmost dedication. If you listen to his interview, you will learn a lot of things from that. Not only acting but also you will learn life lessons from him.”

Meanwhile, ‘Maharana’ will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gurmeet Choudhary was also in news when he got injured while trying to protect his wife Debina Bonnerjee from fans who mobbed her in Mumbai.

It happened immediately after Gurmeet’s live performance in January, when fans descended upon the couple to take selfie with them. Gurmeet was able to extricate his wife and take safely to their car, but in the process he ended up injuring his leg.

Gurmeet Choudhary told IANS: “After the performance, many fans gathered backstage. There was a huge crowd and they reached the stage to click pictures, it became difficult to balance myself and even my leg got twisted. Had to save Debina and other fans also from getting injured because many times it happens due to excitement in such a crowd that people get injured so anyhow we managed to move out of it saving other fans as well.”

