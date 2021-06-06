Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was one such web series that won the hearts of many and made the actors quite popular and a household name. If getting praised and winning awards were not enough, there is yet another reason for the scamsters to be proud. The Hansal Mehta directorial has achieved a title that no other series or television series has achieved yet.

Advertisement

The highly-rated IMDb has curated a list of the most popular web series and television serials of all times. The list, which contains 163 titles from across the world, has only one Indian entry. Isn’t that a moment to be proud? Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

Advertisement

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Applause Entertainment’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has made it into the coveted list as one of the most-watched series from across the world. Pratik Gandhi, who played the lead role, said, “We knew we were doing a sincere job of it. But we could never guess it would go this far. My biggest reason for accepting the role of Harshad Mehta was director Hansal Mehta. My producers Applause Entertainment and Sameer Nair, were godsent. I love playing real-life characters. I’ve played quite a number of them on stage, including Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. It’s always a challenge to portray a real-life character, especially one as much in the public domain as Harshad Mehta.”

Pratik Gandhi revealed that his character in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story had a lot of layers, and he got attracted to this. “I like playing characters with complex human traits. Also, this is the biggest project that I’ve done in my life. All these reasons were more than enough incentive to do the project.”

Pratik says he did a lot of research on Harshad Mehta. “I was provided with a lot of material. I also did my own research. There were some videos of Harshad that I studied. There is also an informative interview of Harshad with legendary journalist Pritish Nandy. The script in itself provided a detailed document on the character. All this, plus multiple discussions with the writers and directors, helped me a lot.”

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story actor took his role so seriously that he undertook a whole regime of physical preparation. “When I first met director Hansal Mehta he told me I’m too lean and thin to play Harshad Mehta. I had to gain 18 kilos before we started shooting. I gorged on all the Gujarati goodies that I earlier avoided. By the time we started shooting, I had a huge belly and a lot of fat on my face. And of course, the trademark Harshad Mehta moustache.”

Well, what do you have to say bout this big achievement?

Must Read: Rohanpreet Singh Gets Mushy For His ‘Queen’ Neha Kakkar On Her Birthday & Says, “Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Pyaare Lagte Ho”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube