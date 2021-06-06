Ever since AltBalaji released Broken But Beautiful 3 starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, fans have been going gaga over the show and their on-screen chemistry. Now, the show has achieved another milestone and has become the highest-rated show of this year with 9.3 ratings on IMDB. Whoa, right?

The show released on May 29, 2021, and ever since then the makers and actors are basking high on the success of the show.

Sidharth Shukla plays the character of Agastya Rao in AltBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful 3 and Sonia Rathee plays the character of Rumi Desai who hails from an elite family and lives in South Bombay.

Reportedly, the Sidharth Shukla starrer Broken But Beautiful, is now the highest-rated show on IMDB, from 8.8 it has now become 9.3 ratings. That’s a huge achievement, isn’t it?

Ever since the release of the show, it has made a record of 100K+ searches in google trends in a day. Whenever you’re scrolling through Twitter or Instagram, you would always see #BrokenButBeautiful3 trending on social media platforms.

Prior to this, the other 2 seasons of Broken But Beautiful starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. They did extremely well too in the OTT world and made a mark for themselves.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with News18, Sonia Rathee admitted that at first, she was a little ‘apprehensive’ of doing intimate scenes in Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sidharth Shukla.

Rathee said, “At the end of the day, you are telling a story, portraying reality, and this is what happens in reality. Once I got that in my mind, it felt like any other scene. It didn’t feel like oh, my God, I’m doing a kissing scene, or oh, my God, what will people think? It’s a story and it’s what they do. So, yeah, I wasn’t super apprehensive towards it.”

Congratulations, team Broken But Beautiful 3!

