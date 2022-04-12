Sasural Simar Ka Fame Waseem Mushtaq Joins The Cast Of Spy Bahu

Actor Waseem Mushtaq, seen playing the character of Lalit Kashyap in the TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’, has quit the show to star in another show ‘Spy Bahu’.

He says: “I’m excited about joining ‘Spy Bahu’. I will play a negative role and it’s very interesting and challenging. As an actor I will get my screen timing and also have the opportunity to entertain the audience with my acting. I will be seen essaying the role of cop. As I am looking for the trend of cops these days I’m really excited to act on it.”

Waseem Mushtaq has been part of TV shows such as ‘Bhagyavidhaata’, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ and ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ also confirmed quitting ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’.

Waseem Mushtaq adds: “My character in ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ was no more interesting or had good screen timing. So, I moved on. But I really enjoyed working with the makers and would love to collaborate with them again in future for some interesting role.”

