Actor Rajesh Kumar, who gained immense recognition as Roshesh Sarabhai from the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently opened up about the challenges he faced when he started his organic farming project this year in Mumbai.

The actor also opened up about the year gone back Read on to know all that he had to say.

“My memories of this year are related to the farm which I will cherish forever. It was my first experience of farming in Mumbai and I have seen the floods and I have seen the pandemic. So, my first year started with a big bang,” said Rajesh Kumar,

However, Rajesh Kumar has no regrets on how the year has passed. He said, “It wasn’t disappointing but concerning. Every single moment we were concerned about the safety and health of our nation. And I always felt that the mortality rate should not go high and we were praying for that. Rather than thinking about what went wrong, the six months actually passed with the alertness and awareness and a little bit of wait period.”

Rajesh Kumar added, “We were bombarded with all kinds of information regarding Covid-19. But we got closer to each other, we got closer to our families and we started listening to each other. Earlier, we would be running around all the time. So, I would say it was a learning period.”

In August, the actor tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. As per reports, he was asymptomatic and has quarantined at home.

Rajesh is currently seen in the show “Excuse Me Maadam”.

