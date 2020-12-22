The Indian telly world is in with another ‘good news.’ Another celebrity couple is all set to become parents for the time. Yes, actor Mohit Malik and actress Addite Malik are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The actor shared the happy news via an Instagram post today.

Advertisement

Mohit also opened up about the moment he received the happy news while Addite shared how she plans on managing her restaurant and pregnancy during these COVID times. Read it all below.

Advertisement

Sharing the good news on Instagram today, Mohit Malik wrote, “As I place my hand on you…I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou 🙏🏻❤️ so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love ❤️ #blessed #oneness #shukr #gratitude #grateful #blessed #newdawn #love”

In an interview with Bombay Times, Mohit Malik recalled the moment he received the good news. The actor said, “I was in the midst of a shoot when Addite called to give me the good news. All she said was, ‘The tests are positive.’ For a minute, I panicked and assumed she was talking about testing positive for COVID-19! But she laughed and told me that she was pregnant and that we are going to become parents.”

Mohit Malik added, “It took two days for the news to sink in. I kept asking her to check again and again.”

Addite Malik is also ecstatic with the news. The actress said, “I have my restaurant business to take care of, but for the time being, all operations will be done from home. Both Mohit and I are taking extra precautions due to the pandemic and we maintain social distancing as much as possible. We avoid meeting friends, who have only recently started meeting each other. My father, who was unwell for the past few months and is recovering now, is most excited to become a grandpa!”

Mohit Malik also revealed that his parents have been waiting for this day since some time now. He said, “My parents have been waiting for so long to become grandparents. When I gave them the good news, I kept asking them, ‘Are you both happy now?’ When I played a father, Sikandar, in my show ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’, I had to lean on my imagination to enact the role of a father. But now, the paternal feeling will come naturally to me. I was so happy playing a father to two daughters in the TV show, so I will be over the moon if we get a daughter.”

Congratulations, Mohit Malik & Addite Malik <3

Must Read: Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh’s Love Story Does Not Have A Happy Ending But We Love The Twist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube