Bigg Boss 14 house is now getting much-needed entertainment ever since previous contestants made an entry in the house. During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Arshi Khan had made a sour statement against Abhinav Shukla that caught everyone’s attention. Kamya Punjabi has also weighed in on Arshi’s comment.

Arshi, who has been at loggerheads with Rubina Diliak, made a snide remark against her husband. She said that Abhinav has no identity of his own and he is only part of the show because his wife is popular. Moreover, she also called him ‘bewakoof and underserving.’

Arshi Khan’s distasteful comments didn’t go down well with Rubina, who fired back at her that Abhinav is a known face in showbiz. Rubina also said to her that her husband is one of the most intelligent people one could ever find. However, Arshi ignored her rant that left the couple shocked.

Kamya Punjabi on Tuesday took to Twitter and slammed Arshi for her comments against Abhinav Shukla. She tweeted, “Dear Arshi Khan, I definitely knew who Abhinav Shukla was and had seen his work on and off camera too. Yes, he got married to Rubina Dilaik, but that is not his identity and not the reason he is a part of Bigg Bos 14. But aapko dekh kar ek kahawat zaroor yaad aagyi ki Angor khatte hai.”

Dear #ArshiKhan i definitely knew who #AbhinavShukla was n had seen his work on n off camera too…!Yes he got married to @RubiDilaik but thats not his identity n not the reason he is a part of #BB14 But aapko dekh kar ek kahawat zaroor yaad aagyi ki “Angor khatte hai” @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 22, 2020

For the unversed, Kamya has been a good friend to Rubina ever since they worked together in the hit Television show Shakti. Ever since the latter entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, Kamya has been rooting for her and frequently tweeted supporting her.

Meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that Arshi Khan’s distasteful comments against Abhinav Shukla came quite contrast with what she had said about him when she first came to the BB14 house. When she entered the house earlier this month, Arshi openly flirted with Abhinav and said, “You are mine. I will make your life difficult. I will make your life difficult.” She also announced in front of everyone, “Abhinav is mine. Even if Rubina fights with me and asks me to look into her eyes, I am ready to do that but Abhinav is mine.”

