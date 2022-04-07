Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly who is a household name ought to her fantastic performance as Anupamaa is as kind and generous as she is in her reel life. The actress turned a year old yesterday and started an initiative of ‘Say No to Gifts but Feed a Stray’, she gave a new direction to her mission of stray care.

Rupali has been known to feed stray animals and take care of them in the best possible way she can. The actress urged her fans sometime back during an Instagram Live to not send her gifts but to feed a stray as per their condition. Meanwhile, her fans too took this initiative a notch higher.

Collectively a few fans fed 3000 stray dogs, and 200 cows as well as organized a cake cutting and snack distribution program for underprivileged children. In a tweet going viral on social media, fans are been seen distributing food.

We would love to wish Ms. Rupali Ganguly a very Happy Birthday! As everyone already knows she's a great champion of stray dogs and is known for her kind and compassionate ways! Today on the occasion of her birthday her fans organized , 3000 Meals for Dogs , food for 200 Cows …. pic.twitter.com/QC7gnCwjhV — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) April 6, 2022

Rupali Ganguly has been a pioneer in working toward stray animals. Her initiatives have changed the lives of so many street animals who suffer from a lack of care. An applause-worthy initiative, must say!

