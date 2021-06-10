“Bigg Boss 14” winner and television star Rubina Dilaik engages in random dance therapy in new Instagram photographs she posted on Thursday.

Advertisement

In the set of images, Rubina sports an embellished pastel blouse with a zardozi lehenga. She completes her look with maroon velvet boots.

“Life is a beautiful dance,” Rubina Dilaik captioned the image, which currently has over 157K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Rubina Dilaik had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back. She was in Shimla and had quarantined herself there. The actress kept her fans updated about her health.

Rubina husband Abhinav Shukla is currently in Cape Town, shooting for the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 11.

What are your thoughts on Rubina Dilaik’s pics? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Anu Malik Once Gave Raghu Ram The Taste Of His Own Medicine After Being Called As Chor: “Aapki Zubaan Bohot Lambi Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube