Almost every day we spot celebrities walking their pets in the city including some regulars like Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudry and Georgia Adriani. Actor Rohit Roy took a dig at celebs in his recent tweet for walking their dogs and ‘never carrying a plastic bag’ to pick up their dump. Read to know more about the story below.

Rohit expressed his concern on the same on Twitter and netizens started reacting to it.

Rohit Roy tweeted, “All our dear celebs seeing ‘walking their pets’ look sooooo cool n classy in their perfect ‘walk the pet’ attire… never seen any of them carrying a plastic bag though wonder who picks up the shit once their babies are done?!?”

All our dear celebs seeing ‘walking their pets’ look sooooo cool n classy in their perfect ‘walk the pet’ attire… never seen any of them carrying a plastic bag though 🤔 wonder who picks up the shit once their babies are done?!? 🤫 — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) May 28, 2021

Rohit continued in a thread and wrote in his next tweet, “Puraani aadat hai logon ki , to leave behind a mess for others to clean up.”

Puraani aadat hai logon ki , to leave behind a mess for others to clean up. — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) May 28, 2021

Replying to Rohit Roy on his tweet, a user commented, “PETA wale piche pad jayenge aap dono ke P.S. I had to start screaming at ppl who often stop to let their “babies” poop in the empty plot next to my house. It’s a mess no one cares to deal with in govt. Madam minister is busy bullying people in the name of saving animals”.

PETA wale piche pad jayenge aap dono ke 🤐😂 P.S. I had to start screaming at ppl who often stop to let their "babies" poop in the empty plot next to my house. It's a mess no one cares to deal with in govt. Madam minister is busy bullying people in the name of saving animals 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Anurag (@LekhakAnurag) May 28, 2021

Meanwhile, recently Rohit Roy returned to the big screen in the action drama “Mumbai Saga”, which released in March. He loves doing high-octane action roles but asserts that he won’t stick to just that genre.

“There is a soft spot for action in me because male actors always want to do action films. But I don’t see myself doing just that. For me, it’s important that the action or thriller film I am a part of has a story behind it and my character moves that story. Mindless action is not a genre I see myself fitting into. For me, be it ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’ or ‘Kaabil’ there has to be a story in between action,” Rohit tells IANS.

What are your thoughts on Rohit Roy’s tweet on celebrities walking their dogs without carrying a plastic bag to clean their dump? Tell us in the comments below.

