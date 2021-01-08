Who isn’t excited to see what unfolds in CW’S Riverdale season 5? Well, so are we! And now, we have got to know that the makers of the much-loved show have zeroed in on an actor to play Camila Mendes’ character Veronica’s husband. Yes, she will be married in the upcoming season! What to know who it is? Well, scroll down.

For those who do not know, the show will soon be taking a seven-year time jump mid-season 5. The first three episodes of the season will pick up from where season four cut off due to the pandemic. From episode four, the story will move seven years into the future.

As per a report in Deadline, Broadchurch actor Chris Mason will soon join the team as Veronica’s hubby and will have a recurring role in it. Mason will play Chad Gekko, Veronica’s controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street. Describing him as an ‘Alpha dog’, the site mentioned that he is threatened by Veronica’s life in Riverdale, especially her friendship with Archie (KJ Apa).

The portal also noted that Chris’ character would be introduced in the fourth episode of Season 5 that will air on Wednesday, February 10.

Chris Mason is a British actor who played a recurring character in the series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. He was a series regular Broadchurch season 3. He made many appearances in the second season of Dirty John and appeared in HBO Latin America’s limited series The American Guest.

Talking about the show, Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch as characters from the Archie Comics. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions.

