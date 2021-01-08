Do you remember, Kim Kardashian’s picture without her engagement ring had raised several eyebrows recently? In Fact, that was one of the many reasons which sparked speculations about her broken marriage with Kanye West. But now it looks like her wedding ring has come back.

Well, amidst rumours of Kanye hooking up with Jeffree Star, is Kim’s engagement ring making a come back some kind of a hint?

In late December and on Tuesday, Jan. 5, E! News reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for a divorce. The beauty mogul shared pictures of herself on Instagram, not wearing the wedding ring. But on Thursday, Jan. 7, the new images were no longer available on the platform. However, the photo, which advertises her SKIMS shapewear line, still remains on her Twitter account.

JUST DROPPED: @SKIMS Body Basics. Give new life to your top drawer with breathable, crisp cotton foundations. Shop Body Basics now in 7 styles, 5 colors, and sizes XXS – 4X at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $75. pic.twitter.com/mYrZ0laL7o — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 5, 2021

On Monday, Jan. 4, Kim Kardashian was photographed wearing a wedding band while out in Los Angeles. She and Kanye West, who wed in 2014, have not commented publicly about their marriage or relationship status. They have been living apart for a while.

“It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” a source told E! News on Tuesday. “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

Kim Kardashian, the source said, is “only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her, and she’s figuring it out.” Another insider revealed on Tuesday that “divorce talks have been on and off with them since the spring.”

Another source said that “Kim and Kanye are still trying to work through things in their relationship. They are in therapy, working on their marriage. Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work.”

