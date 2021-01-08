Saweetie and Doja Cat are celebrating friendship in the New Year with their latest track ‘Best Friend’. The song is part of Saweetie’s upcoming debut album, ‘Pretty B*tch Music’. It will be released via Warner Records soon.

The song opens with a skit featuring the besties lounging by the pool. It shows them having a telepathic conversation when a ‘fake woke misogynist’ comes over to impress them. The girls are heard saying “that kind of crass virtue signalling is nothing but a less overtly nefarious form of toxic masculinity.”

Best Friend then features the duo speaking up each other’s success, beauty, loyalty and independence to some thumping beat, that you are sure to get grooving to soon.

The song begins with Doja Cat crooning, “That my best friend, she a real bad b*tch / Got her own money, she don’t need no nig’ / On the dance floor, she had two, three drinks /Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in.”

Saweetie continues the chorus singing, “That’s my best friend, she a real bad b*tch / Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft / In the strip club, know my girl gon’ tip / Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in.”

The 3 minutes 20 seconds video ends with the duo encouraging each other not to be afraid. It shows them stripping their clothes and jumping off of a cliff in the n*de. Check out the entire track here:

The press release of Saweetie and Doja Cat’s Best Friend read, “With production from Timbaland, Danja, Lil John, Murda Beatz, and more, Pretty B*tch Music is the soundtrack to Saweetie’s inspiring movement, which encourages all women to define their own ‘pretty’. She’s (Saweetie) said before that her empowered definition of B*tch = Boss. Independent. Tough. CEO. Hyphy. ‘Best Friend’ is yet another single that manages to embody all of those attributes — and more — in under three minutes.”

