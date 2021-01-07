Rihanna and Chris Brown’s romance is a tale as old as time. Their relationship was one of the most popular relationships of the 2000s and took the internet by storm. But their world came crashing down when the Diamonds singer was spotted by injuries on her face and was physically assaulted by her partner.

Long-term relationships often get physical after one point but all you gotta do is to maintain the balance and not get involved in physical fights.

Back in 2009, Rihanna spoke over the whole incident with Vanity Fair over Chris Brown. “Well, I just never understood that, like how the victim gets punished over and over. It’s in the past, and I don’t want to say, ‘Get over it,’ because it’s a very serious thing that is still relevant; it’s still real.”

The Diamonds singer continued, “A lot of women, a lot of young girls, are still going through it. A lot of young boys too. It’s not a subject to sweep under the rug, so I can’t just dismiss it like it wasn’t anything, or I don’t take it seriously. But, for me, and anyone who’s been a victim of domestic abuse, nobody wants to even remember it. Nobody even wants to admit it. So to talk about it and say it once, much less 200 times, is like… I have to be punished for it? It didn’t sit well with me.”

Chris Brown was sentenced to five years of probation after the physical assault case got legal and got the media’s attention too. But in 2012, the couple got back together and Rihanna thought that she could change the singer.

The Diamonds singer said, “I was that girl who felt that, as much pain as this relationship is, maybe some people are built stronger than others. Maybe I’m one of those people built to handle [things] like this. Maybe I’m the person who’s almost the guardian angel to this person, to be there when they’re not strong enough, when they’re not understanding the world, when they just need someone to encourage them in a positive way and say the right thing.”

Elaborating it further, Rihanna said, “You want the best for them, but if you remind them of their failures, or if you remind them of bad moments in their life, or even if you say I’m willing to put up with something, they think less of you – because they know you don’t deserve what they’re going to give.”

She concluded, “And if you put up with it, maybe you are agreeing that you [deserve] this, and that’s when I finally had to say, ‘Uh-oh, I was stupid thinking I was built for this.’ Sometimes you just have to walk away.”

