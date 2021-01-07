Joaquin Phoenix showed us a much darker side of Joker and everybody fell in love with it. Not just critical success but the film even turned out to be a major commercial success. In fact, it holds the record of being highest Rated R grosser.

Now, there’s another feather in the hat as the film has achieved a new milestone. In the field of home entertainment, the Todd Phillips directorial has sold more 1.4 million copies including disc, electronic sell-through (EST) and TVOD (transactional video-on-demand) in the UK.

Yes, and with such a huge sale, Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker has become the no. 1 title of 2020 in the UK. It has surpassed films like Frozen 2, Jumanji: The Next Level, 1917 and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. Amongst series, Game of Thrones season 8, Chernobyl, and the Doctor Who and Downton Abbey are at the top.

As per Official Charts Company, Futuresource Consulting and Kantar, BASE numbers indicates that the home entertainment market in the UK has shown a huge growth owing to the pandemic. The growth is of around 26% with a market value of $4.47 billion for 2020.

“With the pandemic affecting all corners of life across 2020, evolution in the video category has undoubtedly advanced. The digital transactional video has arguably been a beneficiary of conditions that forced people to stay home, as more than two million new customers joined millions more already engaging with EST and VOD content, uncovering a depth and breadth of diverse catalogue and new release content available without a subscription,” says Liz Bales, chief executive of the BASE.

“This shift to digital doesn’t diminish the resilience of physical formats, though, as evidenced by the performance of TV and catalogue content on the disc, and by the strength of premium formats like Blu-ray and 4K UHD both underlining that many viewers are still driven by the collection and the access to the best possible home viewing experience that disc provides,” he adds.

Speaking of Joker, the film earned $1.07 billion at the global box office.

