It was only yesterday that we told you about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s almost broken marriage. Even though nothing is left in their marriage but, reports stated that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star would not file for a divorce from her rapper husband. And now we hear that the Grammy-winning rapper is hooking up with YouTube personality Jeffree Star.

It did not take long for rumours to sprout amid Kanye and Kim’s uncertain future. The news of Kanye and Jeffree hooking up came right after the divorce news. Continue reading further to know everything about it.

A source very close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West completely denies those claims, as reported by E! News “There is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumours.” As chatter continued to spread online over the speculation, Jeffree Star also weighed in on social media, except he fueled the flames instead of putting them out.

“I’m ready for Sunday Service,” Jeffree Star captioned his picture and shared it on Instagram to his more than 7 million followers. Of course, the quip was a reference to Kanye West’s recurring Sunday Services. Check out the post below:

Over on Instagram, the beauty mogul shared a video of himself supposedly in Wyoming, where Kanye also lives. “I am here in the beautiful state of Wyoming,” she said in the video. “Hi snow in the background, and today I woke up and um, it’s been a very interesting day.”

A source previously told NBC News that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are dealing with “regular relationship issues” and that “there is no one else involved.”

While the fate of the relationship remains up in the air, the two have been physically apart. “It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” a source previously said. “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids, but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

Well, what do you think about the rumours of Kanye and Jeffree hooking up?

