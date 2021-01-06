1995 sci-fi movie 12 Monkeys was critical as well as box office success. The idea of people coming from the future into the past to fix it was novel as well as super thrilling. No doubt the film did wonders with the audience and later a series was made out of it.

The latest is that the director of 12 Monkeys film, Terry Gilliam has now opened up about the casting of the movie. And on top of that, he has compared the film’s actor Bruce Willis’ mouth with a**hole.

Terry was in a conversation with Inverse and while he was praising the actor, he said, “I had never been a great fan of Bruce’s before, but I liked talking to him, and I thought, OK, this guy’s smart; he’s funny. I explained to him my concerns about him as an actor. I hated the Trumpian mouth he does in films. Rectal. It’s like I’m looking at somebody’s a**hole.”

12 Monkeys also featured Brad Pitt in an important role. Talking about working with him, Terry said, “Brad (Pitt) came to London, and we had dinner because he was keen to get on board to play the part that I had already given to Bruce. I was actually scared shitless that Brad might not be able to do the character because up to then we’d never seen him as a motormouth.”

He further added, “I put (Brad) together with Stephen Bridgewater, who had worked with Jeff Bridges on The Fisher King. Stephen’s first meetings with Brad — he liked pot too much, he had a lazy tongue. But he worked his a** off; he really did.

12 Monkeys also starred Madeleine Stowe & Christopher Plummer in lead. As per Box Office Mojo, it did a worldwide business of $169 million approx. The American show which has been inspired by the film has got a total of 4 seasons.

Developed by Terry Matalas & Travis Fickett, the show stars Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull, Kirk Acevedo, Noah Bean, Todd Stashwick, Emily Hampshire & Barbara Sukowa.

