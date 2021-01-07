Harry Styles has been in the news over his personal life. The singer turned actor is rumoured to be dating Olivia Wilde. The duo is working on their upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling. It is on the sets that they fell in love and James Corden has allegedly helped them keep it a secret. However, fans are not taking it all really well.

Advertisement

As most know, Harry enjoys a massive fan base. From his time in One Direction to releasing tracks like Watermelon Sugar, he’s come a long way. He also added cinema to his journey when he worked with Christopher Nolan on Dunkirk. The legacy continues with Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Advertisement

Amid all the dating rumours, Harry Styles attended his manager’s wedding. The highlight remained the fact that he took Olivia Wilde as his plus one. The duo was seen hand in hand as they arrived at the wedding venue. Fans of the One Direction singer, as expected, went berserk.

Olivia Wilde ever since has been receiving a lot of backlashes. The filmmaker shared a post on Instagram on New Year which had nothing to do with Harry Styles. Irrespective, fans took to the comment section, and hurled abuses and mean words at Olivia.

A user wrote, “dating a Co star and an employee isnt very professional from you …the movie should be called Harry and olivia’. (sic)”

Another wrote, “And now we know how he got the part in the film… Did you slept with harry and you gave him the part? and you split with your husband bcoz you want to date harry?’ (sic)”

“So… Harry Styles got the part because he sleeps with the director? LOL,” commented another user.

A user commented, “I know Harry have a thing for older women not a mummy with 2 babies… YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF WHAT YOU’RE DOING… DATING A BOY WHO’S WORKUNG FOR YOU!”

However, many Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles true fan took to the comments section and sent love to the beauty.

A well-wisher wrote, “don’t call yourself a fan of harry if you can’t give the SLIGHTEST amount of respect towards someone who did nothing wrong.”

Another commented, “we love you olivia, from the respectful side of the fandom, we’re sorry for all the jealous 11 year olds”

Check out the post below:

Must Read: Is Jeffree Star The Reason Behind Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Broken Marriage?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube