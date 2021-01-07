2021 has started on a horrific note as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6. No one must have ever imagined, even in their wildest dreams, that they will get to see something like this in the very beginning of the year. Many Hollywood stars like Selena Gomez, Chris Evans, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and others have tweeted about the same.

These celebs have taken to Twitter to express their fury. Along with Vice President Mike Pence, Senators and Congressmen inside the building were forced to evacuate as hundreds of protestors broke past the police and security barricades. Keep scrolling below to have a look at what these stars have to say about this

Selena Gomez posted an open letter address to executives at America’s largest social media platforms, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Twitter co-founder/CEO Jack Dorsey. “Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community,” the Rare beauty founder and mental health activist posted on January 6. Check out the post below:

Sacha Baron Cohen took to Twitter to tweet to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and ask that Donald Trump be banned from their platforms.

Facebook and Twitter giving Trump a little time out is NOT ENOUGH. Trump instigated an act of domestic terrorism against America. Facebook and Twitter have banned other extremists PERMANENTLY. They must ban Trump PERMANENTLY. NOW!#BanTrumpSaveDemocracy — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 7, 2021

Selena Gomez’s ex Boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin too spoke out about Donald Trump supporters storming the US Capitol.

Khloe Kardashian spoke out in the wake of Trump supporters storming the Capitol.

The epitome of white privilege! How disturbing!!! I am sick to my stomach ! pic.twitter.com/XcCiCUmt1X — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2021

Avengers star Chris Evans took to Twitter, reminding his followers of the violence that occurred when Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets in the summer of 2020. “Just think of the carnage had they not been white,” he wrote.

Just think of the carnage had they not been white. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

Check out the tweets of other stars opposing this move of Donald Trump supporters below:

The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔……Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021 As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame,

Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America. — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2021 Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 6, 2021 Reported shots fired inside the house chambers. This is why we can’t have nice things, you fucking mouth breathers who stormed the capital. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 6, 2021 This is a coup attempt on behalf of Trump and his complicit allies. This is All on Trump and his administration. The cowards in the GOP must be held accountable. #CoupAttempt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021 Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

