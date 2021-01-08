The nation woke up to some extremely shocking news yesterday of Kanye West hooking up with Jeffree Star. Yeah yeah! It is bizarre, we know! Some reports even stated that the reason why Kim Kardashian feels her marriage is over is coz of the YouTube sensation. But is that really true?

Jeffree took to his YouTube on Thursday to debunk this rumour. And we thought we should let you all know about the same. Keep scrolling further.

In a YouTube clip titled Addressing The Kanye Situation, Jeffree Star denied any romantic entanglement with Kanye West. “I’m single … I’m not sleeping with anyone,” Star said.

“This is so weird … this is so stupid. Let me just say this one time … I like very tall men.”

Jeffree Star continued, “Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I get why people are really laughing about this. In an old song of mine from 2009 called B**** Please, I say a line about Kanye. But it was very like Eminem. I mentioned like 50 celebrities.”

The makeup artist captioned the clip, ‘Hi 2021, let’s relax. Addressing this Kanye West and Jeffree Star situation and the truth about why I moved to the state of Wyoming.’

A source close to the Kardashian family revealed to E! News that there “is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumours.” The controversy involving the cosmetics entrepreneur and the Grammy-winner stemmed from a TikTok personality Ava Louise, who insinuated of a romance between West and Star.

“Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while,” Louise said. Louise noted that she didn’t have ‘concrete evidence’ to confirm the affair, attributing the information to an entertainment attorney she chats with.

Jeffree Star said in response, “I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and it went viral, where she insinuates Kanye and Kim are getting a divorce because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him.”

Well, now one thing is very clear that there is nothing between Star and West, which is definitely not why Kim is heading for a divorce.

