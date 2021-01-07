Amidst Johnny Depp’s legal troubles with his ex-wife Amber Heard, alleged burglary has been reported from his Hollywood Hills home. The burglary occurred during the weekend when the 57-year-old actor was not at his home. Read on to know what happened.

The Oscar-nominated actor had purchased 1920s-era eight-bedroom castle-like home in West Hollywood in 1995. The mansion sits on a four-acre eucalyptus grove. Reportedly, the alleged burglary is committed by a woman who was possibly homeless.

According To TMZ report, the possibly homeless woman is said to have triggered Johnny Depp’s home security system when she broke. Following the alarm sounding, the woman fled the property before police arrived. However, she was later found by police nearby and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

While the police are still investigating the alleged burglary, they have reportedly linked the attempt to a recent burglary nearby. It is unclear as to whether the woman has taken from the Pirates Of The Caribbean star’s home.

The report of the alleged burglary comes after Johnny Depp revealed to his fans about his “hard year” on social media over the festive season. The actor shared a picture from the set Crock Of Gold about The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan and wrote a message, “This year has been so hard for so many. Here’s to a better time ahead. Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD.”

Meanwhile, the actor has appealed the High Court’s verdict to conduct a retrial of his libel claim against The Sun over an article calling him a “wife-beater”. He also reasoned that he was not given a fair trial. His appeal came after Judge Justice Nicol ruled, in November, that Depp has been violent towards her were ‘substantially true’ as per the publication’s report. The judge also claimed that The Edward Scissorhands star had put her in fear for her life as he binged on drink and drugs.

