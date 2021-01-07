Harry Styles is dating his director friend, Olivia Wilde and has been making headlines every now and then. The couple was spotted earlier today in California and fans are now slamming the Watermelon Sugar singer for not wearing a mask.

Harry was wearing a scarf but pulled it down for a while and it didn’t go down well with the netizens.

Netizens were quick to spot Harry Styles not wearing a mask and started slamming him on social media along with Olivia Wilde. The two have just started dating and their fondness for each other grew while working on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ which is their upcoming film.

Olivia happens to be the director of Harry’s upcoming film and that’s how the two met.

One user on Twitter wrote, “Never thought Harry styles would break my heart in a bad way:/// What happened to social distancing? What happened to ‘wear a mask’? Is this really the same guy who drew masks on his album cover, postponed his show and told people to be safe and follow social distancing?”

Another user wrote, “I’m a fan of Harry Styles, but we can’t normalize that Harry doesn’t wear a mask in the current world situation, HARRY WEAR A MASK !!!”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Never thought Harry styles would break my heart in a bad way :/// What happened to social distancing? What happened to ‘wear a mask’? Is this really the same guy who drew masks on his album cover, postponed his show and told people to be safe and follow social distancing? pic.twitter.com/St1PeHAhWN — dana ◟̽◞̽ ⟩⟩⟩⟩ (@onlyllhzn28) January 7, 2021 I’m a fan of Harry Styles, but we can’t normalize that Harry doesn’t wear a mask in the current world situation, HARRY WEAR A MASK !!! pic.twitter.com/xrRkPRmr4s — emibb (@emi_bbb) January 7, 2021 hey @Harry_Styles do u not have like a hundred of this at home?????? HARRY WEAR A MASK ITS NOT THAT HARD pic.twitter.com/e00v0E8EeG — bo ☻ will fb after limit (@esg0lden) January 6, 2021 i love harry styles n yes i called him out for not wearing a mask coz it was irresponsible of him remember he's not a god n just a human so i will call him out coz hes my fav i actually care about him n his health, it doesnt mean that i am cancelling him at all educate yourselves — shifa loves nina #TCOE (@babycheeeks1) January 7, 2021 i love this harry styles

HARRY WEAR A MASK 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fYCnFJkaZJ — sydney (@babi_haz) January 6, 2021

Also, as per reports, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating for a few weeks now. However, things took a serious turn when the Watermelon Sugar singer took his ladylove to his manager’s wedding.

The special part remained that the wedding of Harry Styles’ manager, Jeffrey Azoff, took place only between 16 people. It was a small affair that was highly restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite that, the singer took Olivia Wilde as his plus one and introduced her as his ‘girlfriend.’

