Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie heist film Army Of The Dead has been creating waves since quite some time now. The film is in making and has managed to excite people just with some stills.

Now the makers have released some more interesting stills from the film and they are sure to make the film hotter.

One of the fresh stills which have been shared by EW shows the whole army looking at the sea of cash. Another one has Dave Batista and Ella Purnell having a conversation with each other. Take a look:

Zack Snyder has also revealed some interesting details about the film in making. Talking to the entertainment portal, he said, “It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it’s genre-on-genre in a great way,”

“So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 per cent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there’s a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters.” he adds.

Reportedly, the film’s story will be about a plague which has been released from Nevada’s secretive Area 51 military base. The outbreak gets contained by the US government somehow but what happens next?

Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Huma Qureshi, and Matthias Schweighöfer, the film will release on Netflix.

The film was being planned by Zack for a long time and he had pitched it to Warner Bros. “They didn’t want to spend that kind of money on a zombie movie, or just didn’t take it that seriously,” Snyder says. “I was always like, ‘Look guys, this is more than (just a zombie movie),’ but it fizzled out.” he adds.

That’s where Netflix came to Zack Snyder’s rescue. The filmmaker says, “We were in a meeting at Netflix and I was talking about some of these scripts I was working on.”

“And I mentioned the idea to (Netflix head of original films Scott Stuber) and he was like, ‘That is the movie! Go write that movie and let’s make it.’ I was like, ‘What, do you mean now?’ And he’s like, ‘Go write it tomorrow and we’ll do shoot it in a week.'”

