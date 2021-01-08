Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to grab eyeballs with their ugly legal battle. Every time something or the other keeps adding up to their already messy situation. Recently The Alice In Wonderland actor’s legal team claimed that the actress had not donated the money from their divorce settlement to charities as promised.

Advertisement

Now in the latest development, Amber has finally broken her silence on the same. Keep scrolling further to know it all.

Advertisement

According to a new report by The Daily Mail, Johnny Depp’s lawyers say they intend to use the allegation as part of their efforts to appeal British High Court judge Andrew Nichol. This appeal is for the decision in Depp’s defamation case against The Sun. In that case, Nichol sided with The Sun, arguing in his decision, “Her donation of the $7 million to charity is hardly the act one would expect of a gold-digger.”

In a statement to E! News, Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft confirms her client has yet to fulfil the $7 million pledge she made to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union, citing financial reasons.

“Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfil her pledge,” Bredehoft explains. “However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr Depp’s false accusations against her.”

In a statement to E! News, a Children’s Hospital Los Angeles spokesperson says, “Due to circumstances of the litigation, CHLA is legally precluded from sharing details about the case publicly.” The ACLU did not return requests for comment.

Bredehoft also alleges that Johnny Depp’s legal representatives are purposefully speculating about Amber Heard’s donation’s status to draw focus away from the actor’s ongoing legal woes.

She claims, “Mr Depp’s effort to plant stories in the media criticizing Amber for not yet fulfilling all the donations she pledged to charity is yet another desperate attempt to divert attention from the UK Court’s findings relating to allegations of Mr. Depp committing domestic abuse and violence.”

Must Read: Vin Diesel On Fast & Furious 9: “Committed To The Theatrical Experience”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube