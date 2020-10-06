Rashami Desai Didn't Sign Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain For A Strange Reason

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most loved Indian sitcoms. Starring Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash Gaud, and others, the show is well known for its quirky content.

One of the major attractions had been Shilpa Shinde’s Angoori act. Her mannerisms and catchphrase “Sahi pakde hai” made this Shashank Bali directorial a household name. Unfortunately, due to some disputes with the makers, Shilpa opted out of the show and was replaced by Shubhangi Atre. As of now, the audience has happily accepted Shubhangi as Angoori.

Going back to first Angoori i.e. Shilpa Shinde, what if we say that she wasn’t the first choice to play the role? Yes, you read that right. Not Shilpa but Rashami Desai was the first choice to play Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She had even liked the character very much but opted out due to a strange reason.

It might sound a bit surprising but Rashami Desai had opted out of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain because Rohitash Gaud was cast opposite her. It is learnt that she thought Rohitash is a bit old to play her on-screen husband. Addressing the same, Shilpa had once opened up while talking to Times Of India.

Shilpa had quoted, “It is strange that Rashami opted out. You are not getting married to your co-actor in real life to be worried about looking good or bad on screen. If the script is good and if you give your best to the show, I am sure the chemistry will work out between two actors. Rohitash V is a senior actor and I have worked with him before. In fact, he has even helped me deliver dialogues in the Kanpur dialect since I am a Maharashtrian.”

Well, we won’t mind Rashami opting out of the show as Shilpa and Shubhangi Atre have proved to be a perfect choice!

Written by Manoj Santoshi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain kicked-off in 2015 and is enjoying a glorious run since then. The show also had Saumya Tandon as Anita Mishra, who left the show just a few weeks back.

What do you think, was Rashami Desai’s decision a wise one to opt-out of the show?

