Yesteryear actress Mandakini, who is known for her work in ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, is all set to make a comeback after over two decades with her upcoming music video ‘Maa O Maa’.

The poster of the upcoming music video has taken over social media and has gone viral.

Taking to Instagram, she unveiled the first-look poster of the song on Thursday. “Comment your feedback on the poster! I would love to know,” she captioned her post.

Mandakini got her first movie in the Hindi film industry in 1985 with ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. She caused a stir after she was seen partially nude in two sequences of the film. She then acted in a few more movies such as ‘Dance Dance’, ‘Kahan Hai Kanoon’ and ‘Pyaar Karke Dekho’.

Talking about the music video, Mandakini previously said: “I’m very happy to associate with director Sajan Agarwal ji. I have known him for a long time but finally we’re working together. ‘Maa O Maa’ is a very beautiful song and I instantly fell in love with it. The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead. At the end of this month, we will start with the shooting of this song.”

The music video will be directed by Sajan Agarwal.

Talking about working with Mandakini, the director said, “I’m very happy Mandakini ji is making her Bollywood comeback through my video ‘Ma O Maa.’ Working with her is like a dream come true. She is a legendary actress and I’m sure this will be a great association with her and Ribbal Thakur.”

Her last film was ‘Zordaar’ in 1996.

