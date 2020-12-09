Khatron Ke Khiladi winner and choreographer Punit J Pathak, not long ago, gave his fans a reason to celebrate as he announced his engagement to Nidhi Moony Singh. While there were many speculations made about their D-day, Pathak in an adorable post has announced that he is taking the nuptial plunge on December 11. The ace choreographer also has a special gift for the guest, and below is all you need to know about the same.

Punit J Pathak announced his engagement to Nidhi back in August with some dreamy pictures. While it broke many hearts over his girl fans, the Internet in unison congratulated him. Pathak has now taken to Instagram to announce the wedding date. He calls it a new chapter and a date that will change them forever.

With the announcement, Punit J Pathak shared a picture of a wooden surface which had the date December 11 scratched on it. With it, he wrote, “A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever! 11/12/2020 is a beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM! @nidhimoonysingh #PseNiTak #wedding #date #weddingday #couple #couplegoal.”

This is not it, Punit J Pathak also has a special surprise drink for his guest at the wedding. In a video shared, him and Nidhi Moony Singh can be seen preparing that drink. Giving out the details in the caption, he wrote how it is prepared eight days in advance to give it an oak texture.

Punit J Pathak wrote, “So this is something special that we have done for our guests! We have prepared this 8 days in advance of our wedding party.. this whiskey is gonna be preserved for 8 days in the barrel to give a customised oak texture for our guests. It’s the bride and groom special ! I hope you guys like it !!! @nidhimoonysingh #PseNiTak #HumkaPNiHai #drink #wedding #party #cool #tayaari.”

No details about the venue or the guest list is out as of yet. We wish Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh all the luck for the new phase.

