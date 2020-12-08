Music Videos and singles have become a trend these days. And when we talk about music videos, how can we forget T-series, who keeps introducing all its viewers with some amazing music videos and songs. One such recently released music video is that of Besharam Bewaffa starring Gautam Gulati, Divya Khosla Kumar and Siddarth Gupta.

As you read this, the video has crossed 5 Crore views on YouTube. Now, this obviously proves that fans are loving the music video and the song, and we are sure that it must be a part of your playlist too. Anyway, we got a chance to talk to Gautam who is basking in the success of Besharam Bewaffa. He spoke to us about his experience of working for this music video. Also, if there is going to be a part two of the video and many more things. Keep reading all the exclusive scoop.

We wanted to know from Gautam Gulati about his experience of working in the music video of Besharam Bewaffa. He chirped, “I think it was a great experience for me. Mujhe kai saare gaane offer hue the par mujhe yahi wala pasand aaya because ye jo Jaani aur B Praak ka combination hai, the writer is really good and the singer is intense. Mujhe do gaane offer hue the to maine ye wala chose kiya tha. To phir mujhe laga ki iski music video bhi solid hogi kyuki jab maine directors ka naam suna, to directors ka bhi acha naam hai. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru direct their videos in such a way that they give you a film feeling. I have always wanted to do stuff like that. I like to do film format me shoot, so now you can see the video, and it is going viral. Kaafi acha mera experience tha mera shoot karne ka.”

If you must have seen the music video of Besharam Bewaffa, then you will know that the video ends abruptly. Everyone viewer wants to know what will happen next? Hence we had to ask Gautam Gulati if there is a part 2 of Besharam Bewaffa in the making? “Wo to depend karta hai ki dheere dheere aur acha hit ho jayega, and when T-series will decide again to make the song to of course, ho sakta hai ki aisa kuch ho.”

Now is this a subtle hint? What do you guys feel?

Anyway last but not the least we asked Gautam Gulati about his experience of working with Divya Khosla Kumar and Siddarth Gupta. He replied, “It was a good experience working with Divya. Siddarth and I did not have many scenes. We just had one scene, but he was a sweet guy. Divya is very professional, and she is looking very beautiful in the music video. And, she is very humble and hard-working and keeps giving her best shot. Ye divya ki quality mujhe bahut achi lagi.”

Did you guys happen to watch the video of Besharam Bewaffa yet? If yes then how did you like it? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

