While the fans wait for Akshay Kumar‘s Sooryavanshi to hit the theatres, Rohit Shetty has moved to his next film Cirkus. Starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles, the film is looking solid on paper.

Recently, four of the leads were spotted in Mumbai as they started the shoot of the film. Now, some exciting details about the plot are doing rounds on the internet. It’s been said that this film will give us a chance to see a very colourful 60s from Rohit Shetty’s cinematic lens.

“Since the film is a comedy of error that results from mistaken identity due to the double role of two characters in the film, Rohit and his team decided to set the film in an era that was devoid of mobile phones and all other modern gadgets. After contemplating on the time frame, they finally zeroed in on 1967 as the era to be recreated in Cirkus,” a Bollywood Hungama report stated.

“Though a comedy, Rohit is very particular about the costumes, look and attire of all his characters in the film as the feel and appearances lends to a lot of humour. It’s an out and out comedy and will drive people crazy Rohit Shetty style but from the vintage era of Hindi cinema. Get prepared to see a new side of Ranveer Singh in a never seen before avatar,” report added further.

Cirkus will also feature Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett and Ashwini Kalsekar. The movie will be presented by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment.

