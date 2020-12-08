Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana surely knows how to celebrate her birthday real good as she gifted herself a gorgeous diamond ring.

Advertisement

Guess, Miss Khurana is not just celebrating her birthday but self-love too!

Advertisement

Recently, Himanshi Khurana took social media to share the excitement about the gorgeous birthday gift she got for herself this year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Himanshi Khurana shared a picture of hers flaunting her beautiful and mesmerizing diamond ring with the caption, “Birthday gift for myself”. Her caption remindes us of a famous dialogue of Ranveer Singh from Padmavat, “Yeh Tohfa Humne Khud Ko Diya Hai”.

It is true that diamonds are girls best friend and Himanshi has made sure to get herself one! We hope Himanshi has inspired many women out there to gift themselves a diamond ring. Isn’t it how it should be?

We should all take an inspiration from Himanshi Khurana to gift ourselves what ever we desire. Happy Birthday to Miss Khurana and congratulations on adding that bling to her collection of jewels!

Back in September this year, Himanshi Khurana tested positive for Coronavirus. She took to Instagram to post a note saying: “I want to inform you all taht I have been tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening.”

Himanshi Khurana also asked those who came in contact with her to get checked for Covid-19 too.

Must Read: Arjun Bijlani Loves To Watch ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ & Such Light-Hearted Shows

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube