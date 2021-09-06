Advertisement

Actor Pradeep Duhan, who is currently seen in ‘Crimes and Confessions’, is enjoying the attention he is receiving for the show. Pradeep plays ‘Rudra’ in one of the segments titled ‘The Secret in your Eyes’ in the series.

Duhan, who is best remembered for the show ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hain’, revealed that to play a classy chef, he took inspiration from Fawad Khan‘s character in ‘Kapoor & Sons’.

Pradeep Duhan said: “When I heard the story, I was taken back to Fawad Khan’s character from ‘Kapoor & Sons’. I wanted to treat the character just like he treated that character. I didn’t try to copy him but surely took inspiration from him. I’ve been getting a lot of comments, saying ny character reminds people of Fawad.”

Pradeep Duhan spilt the beans on what made him say yes to the show, and he shared his thoughts on ‘bi-curiosity’.

Talking about the series, Pradeep said: “‘Crimes and Confessions’ has been a show that has been experimental for me. As of now, the characters I’ve played have not been multi-layered. However, my character in this anthology had many layers. His sexuality has been explored in the series. A tease to his bi-curiosity is what excited me to play this character. I’ve not been offered something like this in the past, so I was quite keen.”

Pradeep Duhan plays Rudra in ‘The Secret in your Eyes’ segment for those who haven’t watched the series yet. Interestingly, his character Rudra hails from an honourable family however, he is curious about his sexuality.

With regards to bi-curiosity, Pradeep commented: “I’m not an expert on this, but I think everyone goes through that stage in their life when they get bi-curious once at least. Some explore it, while some shy away from it. My segment in the series is about that dilemma. It focuses on the internal and societal pressures one goes through while exploring that curiosity.”

‘Crimes and Confessions’ is streaming on ALTBalaji.

