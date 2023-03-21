Director Farhad Samji, whose recently released streaming comedy series, ‘Pop Kaun’ is getting a good response from the audience, has shared that while the series was extremely fun to work on, it was also excruciating for him on a certain level.

He also mentioned that as opposed to the common notion of comedy just being for the laughs, it’s one genre that needs a storyteller to be technically sound. He also said that the long-format content is tougher between films and series.

Farhad Samji told IANS: “People believe comedy is all laughs. But it is a genre that needs you to be technically sound. Laughs are designed with wit and its purpose is to land.”

Farhad Samji further mentioned: “Long format storytelling is the toughest. And as much as I enjoyed the experience, it was just as excruciating for me. I learnt of my own weaknesses, strengths and emerged as a far more confident creator.”

“The creative field demands its people to live a rich life. It can’t be a staccato existence. I enjoy the trials and tribulations of my journey. I experiment bravely knowing very well it’s a gamble that could go anyway. In some ways, Pop Kaun is me pushing myself to stretch creatively,” he concluded.

While ‘Pop Kaun’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the director’s next film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘, which stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead, is set to release on April 21.

