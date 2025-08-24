Pokémon fans are in for a treat as Netflix rolls out fresh content from the beloved franchise. Season 2 of Pokémon Concierge and Pokémon Horizons: The Series are arriving next month, giving viewers more adventures beyond Ash Ketchum’s journey. Now it seems this is the perfect time to catch up on past episodes before the new ones hit the platform.

Pokémon Concierge and Horizons Season 2: What to Expect

Pokémon Concierger’s second season makes its way first. The show debuted in 2023 and earned a perfect critics’ score of 100% and an 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It follows Haru, who starts a new job at the Pokémon Resort, teaming up with a quirky Psyduck, per Collider. The new season continues her daily adventures and adds tension with the unexpected arrival of her ex, Kent.

Later in the month, Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua will launch. The Japanese version has been airing since last year, with its finale set for the end of August. The English dub is currently on episode 33, with the remaining episodes scheduled for release next month.

Pokémon Series Leaving Netflix

While new shows arrive, some Pokémon content will leave Netflix. Pokémon Journeys: The Series and its follow-up seasons will be removed, taking Ash’s final chapters off the platform.

Netflix’s Pokémon library continues to fluctuate, but fans can still watch content for free through the Pokémon TV YouTube channel. Episodes are released almost daily, though catching up to the current season will take some time. The channel uploads episodes from Pokémon: Master Quest, the last season of Ash’s Johto arc before heading to Hoenn, alongside bonus content like Pokémon: Hisuian Snow and Bidoof’s Big Stand.

Pokémon Concierge Season 2 and Pokémon Horizons: The Series Season 2 will hit Netflix on September 4 and 26, respectively, giving fans plenty to stream this month.

