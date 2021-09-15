Advertisement
Shiny Doshi is a popular face on television is currently seen in Star Plus’ Pandya Store and is often make headlines for her stellar performance in the show. The beauty is currently on her honeymoon in the Maldives with her husband Lavesh Khairajani and is giving a glimpse of the same to her fans on Instagram. A fan dropped a funny comment on her bikini pic and compared it with her character of Dhara on the show.
The actress turns 32 today and is celebrating her birthday with her husband in the Maldives.
Advertisement
Shiny Doshi recently shared a picture with her husband Lavesh Khairajani with a caption that read, “No caption needed❤” The beauty can be seen wearing a bikini in the picture and the couple looked perfect together.
Trending
Take a look at Shiny Doshi’s Instagram upload here:
Now, we know who’s responsible for the sudden change in the temperature. Duh, Shiny!
Pandya Store actresses’ fans were quick to react to her picture and a netizen commented, “Aree… Dhara bhabhi ye kya…. 😂😂😂 pandya store ki babu….🤣🤣🤣”. Another netizen commented, “🔥🔥dharra bhabhiiiii aapp😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 mujhe to chkkrr aggyyaaaaa😂😂.” A third netizen commented, “Dhara bhabhie on fire 😂❤️.”
If you’re wondering why Shiny Doshi’s fans are comparing her bikini pic with her character of Dhara in the Pandya store is because she plays a very motherly character on the show and this bikini transformation came as a surprise to her fans!
Meanwhile, as the actress turned 32 today, she did a live with fans on her official Instagram handle and thanked them personally for all the birthday love and wishes.
What are your thoughts on Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi’s ‘Parvati bani Pooh’ transformation that fans are going gaga about? Tell us in the comments below.
Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Exclusive! Muskan Jattana On Her Shocking Elimination: “Andar Kuch Aur Bataya Jaa Raha Tha, Bahar Kuch Aur…”
Advertisement.
Advertisement