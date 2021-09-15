Advertisement

Shiny Doshi is a popular face on television is currently seen in Star Plus’ Pandya Store and is often make headlines for her stellar performance in the show. The beauty is currently on her honeymoon in the Maldives with her husband Lavesh Khairajani and is giving a glimpse of the same to her fans on Instagram. A fan dropped a funny comment on her bikini pic and compared it with her character of Dhara on the show.

The actress turns 32 today and is celebrating her birthday with her husband in the Maldives.

Shiny Doshi recently shared a picture with her husband Lavesh Khairajani with a caption that read, “No caption needed❤” The beauty can be seen wearing a bikini in the picture and the couple looked perfect together.