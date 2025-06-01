When I think about long-running primetime scripted shows, NCIS and Law & Order often come to mind. But there’s a show that blows them all away: The Simpsons (via TV Insider). Clocking in at an incredible 36 years and still going strong, it holds the record for the longest-running scripted primetime series in the U.S.

The Simpsons felt like it was always part of my weekly TV routine. Sure, its later seasons have gotten mixed reviews, but it’s been heavily entertaining and often downright hilarious across nearly four decades.

The Simpsons: Where It All Began

What struck me most was how this dysfunctional Springfield family shaped popular culture. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie were literal mirrors reflecting America’s quirks, flaws, and absurdities. After 36 seasons and 790 episodes (at the time of writing), the show’s satirical edge remained sharp, even as it poked fun at society’s ongoing chaos.

I went back to the beginning, to April 19, 1987, when The Simpsons first appeared as shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show. Matt Groening, the creative genius behind it all, had simply sketched his own family, expecting TV pros to polish his rough drawings. Instead, they aired them just as he made them. That rough-around-the-edges style added to the charm and set The Simpsons apart from day one.

Listening to that first short, “Good Night,” I realized how lucky the show was to have Dan Castellaneta as Homer, Julie Kavner as Marge, Nancy Cartwright as Bart, and Yeardley Smith as Lisa – the same voices who continue to bring Springfield’s family to life decades later. The chemistry was instant, and when the shorts proved a hit, Fox quickly greenlit the full series.

How The Simpsons Redefined American Pop Culture

The Christmas special “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” aired in 1989, winning the show its first Emmy nomination and kickstarting an award-winning journey. Over the years, The Simpsons has earned 37 Primetime Emmy Awards, with 100 nominations overall. The Guinness World Record reported this to be the most Primetime Emmy Awards won by an animated TV series.

It also broke records for guest stars, boasting over 1725 cameos, from Marcia Wallace to Tony Bennett, Mick Jagger, and even Stephen Hawking, marking a total of over 1000 celebrity appearances, as of May 2025. The show also inspired crazy fan dedication.

There’s the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Simpsons memorabilia, a massive number of tattoos featuring characters, and even the longest marathon TV-watching session focused on The Simpsons. Matt Groening didn’t stop there. He created Futurama and later Disenchantment, but The Simpsons remains his crown jewel. Looking ahead, Groening hopes the family will stay part of our lives for decades more.

And that’s why The Simpsons is more than just a show!

