In addition to being a remarkable performer and an international icon, Nora Fatehi is also an inspiration to millions for her kindness and generosity. The latest testament of the same was witnessed on her dance reality show where the actress gifted dancing gears to a group of aspiring dancers.

Advertisement

Creating a storm across quarters in just two episodes, Nora Fatehi’s latest dance reality show has captivated the audience. In the latest episode, a group of female dancers hailing from a small town in Madhya Pradesh auditioned for the show which struck a chord with not just the judges panel but also the audience.

Advertisement

While interacting with the girls, Nora Fatehi learnt about the background of these dancers. Beaming with passion for dance, these girls weren’t deterred by their situation which resonated with Nora, who herself has scaled a long journey of struggles.

Extending her kindness to the group, Nora Fatehi gifted dancing gears, including athleisure wear, shoes to the girls in addition to also creating a fund to support their education.

Nora Fatehi has earlier seen the girls’ performance on her social media as they regularly updated their dance videos under the hashtag #DanceWithNora.

Having begun #DanceWithNora to create a platform for aspiring dancers with limited opportunities to showcase their talent, the hashtag has offered exposure to innumerable artists not just in India but also across the globe.

From the US, England, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, Africa to the rural parts of India, Nora’s #DanceWithNora has reached the interiors of the world building a community of passionate dancers.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Extraordinary Glam Style, Netizens Compare It With Kendall Jenner’s MET Gala Look, “Bhootni Lag Rahi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube