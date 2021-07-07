Actress Nia Sharma has shared a stunning picture on social media flaunting her long curls while doing a hair flip.

Advertisement

Nia posted a set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting a stunning white ensemble. She completed her look with bright make-up and beach curls.

Advertisement

“Hair Flip is a different high,” Nia Sharma wrote as the caption.

Check out the post shared by Nia Sharma below:

Nia was recently seen in the song “Tum bewafa ho” alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi.

She was recently seen in season two of the web series “Jamai 2.0“, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as “Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha”, “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and “Jamai Raja”.

Must Read: Rahul Vaidya Gives A Sneak Peek Into Pre-Wedding Dance Rehearsals With Disha Parmar & It’s Lit AF

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube