Netflix viewers are gripped by an adrenaline-fueled action thriller that’s been setting screens on fire across the globe. A Mexican-made blockbuster named ‘Counterattack,’ which has been described as pulse-pounding, edge-of-your-seat spectacle, has quietly surged in popularity, locking in a spot among Netflix’s top titles worldwide.

Counterattack: A Battle Against Ruthless Cartel Forces

Originally titled Counterstrike, the film thrusts audiences into the high-stakes world of Captain Armando Guerrero, an elite Special Forces operative who finds himself on the run after thwarting a sinister kidnapping.

His target? None other than the ruthless Josefo “The Stinger” Urías, the iron-fisted enforcer of the notorious Tamaulipas cartel. With that single act of heroism, Guerrero ignites a firestorm, earning the wrath of a deadly adversary who stops at nothing to eliminate him and his elite squad.

Ordered to keep a low profile before a critical mission, Guerrero and his squad set out on what should have been a cautious journey to the border but lurking in the shadows is an ambush waiting to explode into chaos. Outnumbered, outgunned, and trapped in hostile territory, they have no choice but to stand their ground and unleash everything in their arsenal against a relentless wave of cartel assassins.

Counterattack’s Global Success

Audiences have latched onto the film’s raw intensity, propelling it to remarkable success. Counterattack is currently holding its ground in the US top ten and making waves in France, Brazil, Germany, and Spain. Back home in Mexico, it has received special recognition, solidifying its place as a certified hit.

When it comes to record -breaking viewership, the numbers speak for themselves. Reports from Media Play News confirm that Counterattack has emerged as Netflix’s most-watched foreign-language film since its premiere, drawing in a staggering 22 million viewers.

In comparison, the widely favored English-language feature The Plankton Movie trails behind with 14.3 million views.

Critical Acclaim and Audience Reactions

Critics may not have flooded Rotten Tomatoes with reviews just yet, but early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. The film’s direction, helmed by Chava Cartas, has been lauded for its relentless pacing and electrifying action sequences.

Cinema Blend noted, “There’s a scene in the final stretch that was right up there with anything I’ve seen in some of the best action movies of all time.” They further added, “(It) is one of the best experiences I’ve had in the action genre this year, and I can see why it’s been so popular.”

Meanwhile, fans are echoing the sentiment.

One viewer posted, “I am never a fan of action movies, but this one is an exception! The action scenes were directed so well that I feel uncomfortable watching it! It made my heart pounded several times and I can’t bear to watch the shooting scenes, looks so real to me. The actors’ facial expressions said it all, I mean I was even shedding some tear whenever they roll call.”

Another said, “After long time watched a good #action #movie #counterattack #Netflix

Better than cringe #American 🇺🇸 cringe movies. Must watch 4/5 star ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

If you haven’t experienced Counterattack yet, now’s the time. The action-packed sensation is streaming now on Netflix.

