Netflix has a knack for breathing new life into shows on the brink of oblivion, and for fans of a certain devilishly charming series, this rescue mission was nothing short of a miracle. While the streaming giant has a long track record of delivering gripping original content and reviving fan-favorite shows, not every comeback story has been a fairytale—just ask Arrested Development fans.

But one series, once abandoned by network television, found a second wind under Netflix’s wing, and its legacy has only grown stronger since.

A Devilishly Addictive Plot

Enter Lucifer, the supernatural drama that has recently been rediscovered by a fresh wave of binge-watchers, despite its grand finale airing in 2021. Based on characters crafted by the legendary Neil Gaiman, alongside Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, the series follows the one and only Lucifer Morningstar.

Lucifer, played with undeniable charisma by Tell Me Lies star Tom Ellis, is the rebellious Lord of Hell who trades fire and brimstone for the neon glow of Los Angeles. He swaps his throne for an upscale nightclub, Lux, indulging in earthly pleasures until an unexpected murder forces him to confront something far more foreign than divinity or damnation: his own humanity.

Six Seasons. 93 Episodes. Lucifer’s story has been an epic one — now you can relive that journey from pilot to finale. pic.twitter.com/LUF7PZVpE0 — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2021

Crime, Comedy and Touch of Supernatural

As fate would have it, a chance encounter with detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) pulls Lucifer into a world of crime-solving, leading to a partnership that is as electric as it is unpredictable. His devilish wit, supernatural abilities, and growing moral dilemmas create a spellbinding dynamic, making every case more than just another mystery to unravel.

From Cancellation to Cult Status

Originally airing on Fox for three seasons, Lucifer was on the chopping block before Netflix swooped in, extending its reign for another three thrilling installments. The gamble paid off spectacularly with season four debuting on Netflix in 2019 with longer episodes, deeper character arcs, and a perfect 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans raved about the revival, with one saying, “Quite possibly the best season yet which in itself is high praise indeed.” Another fan described the show as a ‘supernatural masterpiece,’ adding, “I absolutely love this show! It’s got something for everyone: comedy, suspense, and mystery.”

A Cast That Brings The Magic

Lucifer, with a stellar ensemble cast including Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, and Scarlett Estevez, masterfully blends comedy, suspense, romance, and the supernatural into one binge-worthy package.

You’re going on a drive with Lucifer. What song do you choose to play? pic.twitter.com/PFQDB7iedA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 7, 2021

The series consists of 93 episodes and remains a go-to favorite for both longtime devotees and new viewers alike.

For those yet to experience the charm, wit, and devilish fun, all six seasons are waiting to be devoured on Netflix.

