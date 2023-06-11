Neha Kakkar is a massive name in the entertainment industry. She’s one of the country’s most successful and famous music artists, with a huge global fan following. The singer celebrated her 35th birthday last week, but fans noticed something unusual about her pictures — her husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh was missing, and it caused a stir among them. In fact, Rohan did not even wish Neha on his Instagram account, and it led to more speculations among fans. On to the series of new events, earlier today Kakkar made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport with her family, minus her husband — again and is not getting brutally trolled by netizens on social media. Take a look at her video below!

Neha and Rohan tied the knot in 2020 in a lavish ceremony in the presence of their loved ones. The two haven’t spoken about the separation rumours yet, but fans are pretty sure there’s something between the couple.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Neha Kakkar was spotted at the Mumbai airport dressed in a relaxed look with her family. The singer paired wide loose pants with a tank top and bomber jacket and made a uber-cool statement with her style.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared Neha’s video; take a look at it below:

Fans on social media couldn’t hold back and asked about Neha Kakkar’s husband, Rohanpreet Singh, in the comments, and a user commented, “Nehu baby ka rohu baby kaha chala gaya😂😂😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Neha jiii ka chipkuuuu pati nazar nh aa rha !? 😂 kya ho gya !??”

A third user commented, “Rohu kahaan hain 😂😂”

A fourth user commented, “Neha ji patidev aur beta kahan hai❤️ अकेले-अकेली ghoom rahi ho”

What are your thoughts on Neha Kakkar getting trolled by netizens, as they also mention her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, in comments on social media? Tell us in the space below.

