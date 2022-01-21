Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most respected actors in Bollywood. Be it any kind of role, the actor has turned everything into gold he has touched so far. Unfortunately, we won’t get to see him in web shows anymore, and below is all you need to know.

After conquering the filmy world, Nawaz turned his attention to web series. With Sacred Games, the actor delivered one of the iconic performances to come out of the Indian web world. But lately, he isn’t interested in doing such shows as he feels there’s too much content already being made. However, the actor is open to doing web films.

Speaking about his decision, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Today, there are many web series being made. Because of the marketing and public relations machinery that goes into promoting them, har series ki tareef ki ja rahi hai. This causes a lot of confusion about which series are truly good and which aren’t,” reports Hindustan Times.

Explaining his decision, Nawazuddin Siddiqui further added, “A lot of actors have now forayed into that space, but I’m not someone who believes in herd mentality. Mera zameer yeh gawaara nahin karta. Having said that, I’m open to doing web films because it gives an actor a global platform.”

On the work front, Nawaz will be seen in films like No Land’s Man, Adbhut, Tiku Weds Sheru, Heropanti 2, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Speaking about picking such different scripts, the actor said, “It was a conscious decision to try my hands at multiple genres. I don’t want to do the same kind of films, because it bores me. This year, I really wanted to concentrate on love stories.”

