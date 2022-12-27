Indian rapper Gagandeep Singh, professionally known as GD47, is currently enjoying the audience’s attention after he graced the second season of reality rap show ‘MTV Hustle’. The rapper has now released his EP titled ‘In My Zone x 24 Ghante’.

‘In My Zone x 24 Ghante’ are songs with unapologetic lyricism of a rapper filled with raw and boastfulness. The rapper does not intend to be modest about his siege of the entire Hip-Hop scene in his ‘zone’.

The rapper asserts that money and labour play a significant role in this world and in the video, he raps over a beat that has a ‘Fight Club‘ style of cinematic quality.

Talking about his releases, GD 47 said, “‘In My Zone x 24 Ghante’ are my inner thoughts penned down with deep lyrics. I’m glad to be collaborating with Def Jam India and it’s an uplifting platform for artists like myself and I hope to end this year with a bang.”

The visuals depict the rapper’s inward-looking world, where he resides and creates Hip-Hop magic.

