Celebrities don’t hesitate to showcase their love for their close friends and family! Motherhood is challenging so celebrating your mother is a way to show love, appreciation and recognition for her irreplaceable role in a family. Actor Asha Negi, Rajat Barmecha and Priya Banerjee are killing it in OTT space right now. Soaring hight with their acting skills they are head over heels for their mothers and their wishes are proof! Read below.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Asha Negi shared, “My bond with my mother has only become better with each passing day. And, it is the most special bond of my life. I don’t have to say that, I think it is the case with people you know, the closest, the most special, the most important relationship they share is with their mother. I would give most of the credit to my mother because I could come to Bombay because of her. Otherwise, nobody in my family supported me, for me to come to Mumbai.”

Asha Negi continued, “My mother was the first person who, actually understood what I was trying to say or what I was trying to tell the family and she understood and then supported me, she convinced my dad, my family. She was the first person who understood my dream. who supported my dream. In fact, the entire credit goes to her for where I am today. And because I am in Mumbai, she is in Dehradun back in my hometown. I miss her and will definitely wish her and maybe I will send her a cake or something which she loves the most”

Priya Banerjee shared, “How can you ever describe the bond between a mother and her child I mean it’s the ultimate one isn’t it! My mom has always been my best friend, my confidant, my biggest critic and also my biggest support and I’m extremely close to her! Well I won’t be with her in Canada unfortunately I’ll be here in Mumbai but I do fly back home to her just a week after Mother’s Day so I’m pretty excited and looking forward to spending time with her”.

Priya Banerjee further added, “She’s always been a rock! She has been extremely supportive with everything I’ve done in my life. She’s never stopped me from doing anything I’ve wanted to do. Honestly have no idea what I would do without her”.

Apart from Asha Negi and Priya Banerjee, Rajat Barmecha also left a sweet message for his mother. Expressing his thoughts on Mother’s Day and his beautiful bond with his mother, Rajat Barmecha shared, “My bond with my mother is extremely special and close. There is nothing I can’t share with her or vice versa. I am her go to person for anything she wants to be communicated to anyone in the house. She has taught me everything I know about my emotions and being vocal about it. She is the strongest person in our family and someone we all depend on. She always had my back emotionally at every stage of my life. Be it when I started out or today. It doesn’t matter the kind of day I am having, be it good or bad, I know she is just a thought away. Her one smile or kiss can change it all and make everything better. She is my blessing!”.

He further added, “My mother and I own a cafe in Versova called ‘The Barmecha House’. On every Mother’s Day we try and keep something special for every mother who walks in. So this year we plan to do the same. We’ll just spend time with each other. Have a coffee together and be merry”.

