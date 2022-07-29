Singer Mohit Chauhan has come up with another romantic track featuring real-life couple Sara Khan and Shantanu Raje. While Sara is happy to work with her boyfriend, Mohit asserts that his latest song will connect with the audience and their emotions.

Sara says: “This is the first music video Shantanu and I are working on together and I am really excited about it. When I first heard the song, I instantly fell in love with the melody and felt connected.”

“I knew we would fit perfectly for the song and I am thrilled to share the frame with Shantanu. He was an amazing co-actor and we really hope that the audience is going to love and appreciate all the hard work we’ve put in creating it,” Sara Khan added.

Furthermore, singer Mohit Chauhan talks about the song and adds: “The track presents a soulful rendition, portraying an emotion between hearts. The song goes deep into the character’s thoughts and I am glad I got to bring the same flavour to the song. I am looking forward to seeing the reaction from the audience to the song.”

The song is produced by Ajay Jain and Kumar Abhishek and it is penned by Amit and Sam, the music video is directed by Aman Prajapat and the music is given by Sugat Dhanvijay.

It is releasing today on all streaming platforms.

