The job of Mumbai’s premier matchmaker is never over! Sima Taparia is back with 8 fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking season 2 as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new – with wish lists ranging from man-buns, to an “ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian” diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!

Indian Matchmaking season 2 Executive Producers: Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra and J.C. Begley

Production Company: The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television

Format: 8 x 60-minute episodes

The first season of the series was nominated at the 73rd Emmy Awards. Sima aunty said that she over the moon after the Emmy nod, and lacked the words to express her gratitude.

“Indian Matchmaking has completed one year and the show has gone to the Emmy Awards. I am grateful and I cannot even express. Us going to the Emmys is a very big achievement,” she had said.

Watch the Indian Matchmaking season 2 trailer here:

